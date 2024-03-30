ADVERTISEMENT

BRS lodges complaint against BJP candidate

March 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA Chinta Prabhakar lodging a complaint against BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Medak Parliamentary Constituency M. Raghunandan Rao for his offensive and undignified remarks against BRS candidate P. Venkatrama Reddy and former Minister T. Harish Rao in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

In the complaint lodged by BRS MLA from Sangareddy Chinta Prabhakar with Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj on Saturday, it was stated that Mr. Raghunandan Rao had resorted to foul language and made insulting remarks against Mr. Venkatrama Reddy and Mr. Harish Rao during one of his election meetings.

Mr. Prabhakar requested the Election Commission to initiate appropriate legal action against Mr. Raghunandan Rao as the remarks amounted to violation of the model code of conduct. He also submitted video clippings in support of the complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US