BRS lodges complaint against BJP candidate

March 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Medak Parliamentary Constituency M. Raghunandan Rao for his offensive and undignified remarks against BRS candidate P. Venkatrama Reddy and former Minister T. Harish Rao in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

In the complaint lodged by BRS MLA from Sangareddy Chinta Prabhakar with Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj on Saturday, it was stated that Mr. Raghunandan Rao had resorted to foul language and made insulting remarks against Mr. Venkatrama Reddy and Mr. Harish Rao during one of his election meetings.

Mr. Prabhakar requested the Election Commission to initiate appropriate legal action against Mr. Raghunandan Rao as the remarks amounted to violation of the model code of conduct. He also submitted video clippings in support of the complaint.