GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS lodges complaint against BJP candidate

March 30, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLA Chinta Prabhakar lodging a complaint against BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao.

BRS MLA Chinta Prabhakar lodging a complaint against BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Medak Parliamentary Constituency M. Raghunandan Rao for his offensive and undignified remarks against BRS candidate P. Venkatrama Reddy and former Minister T. Harish Rao in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

In the complaint lodged by BRS MLA from Sangareddy Chinta Prabhakar with Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana Vikas Raj on Saturday, it was stated that Mr. Raghunandan Rao had resorted to foul language and made insulting remarks against Mr. Venkatrama Reddy and Mr. Harish Rao during one of his election meetings.

Mr. Prabhakar requested the Election Commission to initiate appropriate legal action against Mr. Raghunandan Rao as the remarks amounted to violation of the model code of conduct. He also submitted video clippings in support of the complaint.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / state politics / Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.