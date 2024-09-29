BRS leaders visit some localities facing HYDRAA axe, assure residents of support

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has urged the State government not to terrorise people in the name of Musi beautification and instead prevent the drainage and sewage water reaching the river course.

Party leaders and former ministers T. Harish Rao, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Md. Mahamood Ali, C. Malla Reddy, G. Kamalakar and K. Venkatesh Yadav, P. Kaushik Reddy (all sitting legislators), P. Karthik Reddy and others visited Hydershahkote, Rajendranagar (Sun City area) and Hasimnagar (Langar Houz) areas and interacted with residents who settlements were marked for demolition by HYDRAA in the name of encroachment of nalas and water bodies.

At Hydershahkote, the residents raised slogans against the Musi development project. Pouring their miseries before the visiting BRS leaders, they said the bulldozers and JCBs of HYDRAA could touch their homes only after trampling them.

Speaking to the residents Mr. Harish Rao said the Congress could well change its symbol from ‘hand’ to ‘bulldozer’ to represent its demolition drive in Telangana. He pointed out that the Chief Minister’s house in Kodangal in survey number 30 was in the foreshore area of Reddykunta, a water body there, and he must demolish his house first and later the ones constructed by affluent sections of the society in the buffer zones and full tank level areas of water bodies in and around Hyderabad.

Similarly, his brother’s home was also in the full tank level zone of a water body in the City and sought to know why the government was not acting against such influential persons’ houses.

Stating that the lifetime of the present government was just five years, Mr. Harish Rao said the lifetime of houses marked for demolition by the government was at least 2-3 generations. The BRS leader stated that most of the residents were permitted to construct houses by the Congress government in 1994. Even the Nizam government did not go for demolitions when the massive flood in Musi in 1908 had washed away several localities abutting the river course and claimed a large number of lives.

They also visited Madhu Park apartment complex in the Sun City area constructed about 15 years ago, as they stopped the BRS leaders’ convoy to explain their problem that their complex with 250 families was marked for demolition. Later, they also interacted with the residents of Hasimnagar and assured them that BRS would extend moral and legal support to stop the injustice being heaped on them.

