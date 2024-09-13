BRS leaders stage protest at Cyberabad CP’s office, taken into custody

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the attack on party MLA P. Kaushik Reddy’s residence was pre-planned as Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi along with hundreds of his supporters were allowed a free run for about 15 km as they headed towards former’s residence for the attack and at the same time not allowing the former to venture out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party leaders led by T. Harish Rao, P. Sabitha Indira Reddy, R.S. Praveen Kumar, V. Prashanth Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand and others went to Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s residence and to examine the damage.

Speaking there Mr. Harish Rao and Mr. Praveen Kumar sought to know when the police had enforced the “house arrest” of Mr. Kaushik Reddy how could they allow Mr. Gandhi, who challenged to go to Mr. Reddy’s residence, located about 15 km away, a free run with a large number of supporters. Mr. Gandhi waited outside Mr. Reddy’s residence and instigated his followers for the attack and the police remained mute spectators, they alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, they proceeded to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office to meet the Commissioner and lodge a complaint on the attack. As they were not allowed inside, they waited at the office entrance for about three hours and demanded action against Mr. Gandhi as also against the police officers who failed to prevent the the attack.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy filed a complaint with the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police against the attack and requested the police to register a case against Mr. Gandhi with the charges of attempt to murder and also suspend the ACP, CI and other police officers concerned.

Later, the police personnel evicted the BRS leaders and bundled them into waiting vehicles and took them away. Speaking later, Ms. Sabitha Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was responsible for the attack on Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s residence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.