‘BRS leaders speaking on unemployment is like the devil quoting the scripture’

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu has criticised BRS MLAs T. Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao for speaking on issue of unemployed youth and job calendar and likened it to “the devil quoting the scriptures”, stating that the youth understand the commitment of the Congress government better than BRS leaders.

In response to Mr. Harish Rao’s criticism of not filling up the vacancies as promised and Mr.Rama Rao’s constant attack on the government, he said it was the current Congress regime that conducted Group-I examination after 12 years. Similarly, the job calendar will also be released as assured by the government.

After doing nothing for students and youth during its 10-year rule, Mr.Harish Rao and Mr.Rama Rao were now “shedding crocodile tears”, he charged. He reminded the BRS leaders that a majority of the government’s time was consumed by the election code where policy decisions could not be taken. Moreover, the government is working hard to bring the ruined State economy back on the rails, he added.

Ridiculing Mr. Harish Rao for saying that the Congress government should follow in the footsteps of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said the suggestion itself reflects the status of the BRS in Telangana. “We will implement the agenda of Telangana people and not the agenda of the Andhra Pradesh government,” he said.

Govt. firm on L&O

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the Congress would deal sternly with those trying to disturb the peace in the State and assured that those behind the clashes in Medak and those trying to rake up communal passions, irrespective of the communities, would be dealt with severely.