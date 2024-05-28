BRS leaders preventing former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao from returning to India to face investigation in phone tapping case, says Congress MLA

Congress leader and Mahbubnagar MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy alleged that some top leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were preventing retired State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao from returning to India as they feared his revelations in the subsequent police questioning would expose them.

At a press conference here, he also feared for the safety of Mr. Prabhakar Rao, who is currently in the USA, where he went right after the BRS government lost power. He claimed that the BRS leaders feared his exposure of their names may harm him. “My suggestion to Mr. Prabhakar is to come to India and face the investigation rather than staying put up in another country damaging reputation of the police force,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar Rao is the main accused in the sensational phone tapping case as he was the head of the SIB during the BRS government. His subordinates and team members of SIB, who are under arrest, allegedly confessed to the investigators that they had instructions from their bosses to tap phones of Opposition leaders and also journalists.

The MLA said the scale of the phone tapping was mind-boggling and no Chief Minister in Independent India has misused the police wings so much for personal benefit as K. Chandrashekhar Rao did. The top leaders of the BRS government did not even leave their own MLAs and some of them were under surveillance by their government reflecting the sad state of affairs.

He claimed that the confessional statements of the police officers also revealed how some MLCs of the BRS government purchased costly equipment from foreign countries for the police to scale up their activity. “We have concrete information that some MLCs funded the equipment.” He also alleged that some ministers and MLAs were involved.

The ongoing inquiry threw up the role of the then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, who had allegedly asked the State police to arrest BJP general secretary B.L. Santosh so that he could barter with the BJP to drop cases against his daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha, who is an accused in the Delhi Liquor Policy case and arrested recently by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.