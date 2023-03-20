ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leaders mock Opposition parties’ demand for CM scalp in TSPSC paper leak case

March 20, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘Did any Minister or Chief Minister in any of the States ruled by those parties quit following a paper leak case?’

The Hindu Bureau

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (right) at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the allegations of Opposition parties with respect to the TSPSC question paper leak case and their demand for resignation of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and sacking of TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, party leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand Goud and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said the allegations and demands of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and BSP State president R.S. Praveen Kumar were “meaningless”.

The BRS leaders sought to know whether any Minister or Chief Minister in any of the States ruled by those parties had quit following a question paper leak case. They asked why the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh did not quit even after the deaths of 46 unemployment youth in the Vyapam scam, and why Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat also did not step down during a paper leak incident several years ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, such question paper leaks had taken place in Rajasthan (teachers’ recruitment) and in Assam (police recruitment), but the leaderships of Congress and BJP, respectively, did not seek the resignation of either the Chief Ministers or Ministers. They stated that the Telangana State Public Service Commission was an independent organisation and the government had nothing to do with its day-to-day functioning, including conducting recruitment tests.

Mr.Venkataramana Reddy and Mr.Goud said the Opposition parties were making baseless and false allegations, and cited the example of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant’s village from where, according to Opposition leaders, over 50 candidates had cleared Group-I prelims. The fact, however, was that of the 10 who appeared for the exam, only one had cleared prelims, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US