BRS leaders mock Opposition parties’ demand for CM scalp in TSPSC paper leak case

March 20, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the allegations of Opposition parties with respect to the TSPSC question paper leak case and their demand for resignation of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and sacking of TSPSC Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, party leaders Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand Goud and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said the allegations and demands of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and BSP State president R.S. Praveen Kumar were “meaningless”.

The BRS leaders sought to know whether any Minister or Chief Minister in any of the States ruled by those parties had quit following a question paper leak case. They asked why the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh did not quit even after the deaths of 46 unemployment youth in the Vyapam scam, and why Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister of Gujarat also did not step down during a paper leak incident several years ago.

More recently, such question paper leaks had taken place in Rajasthan (teachers’ recruitment) and in Assam (police recruitment), but the leaderships of Congress and BJP, respectively, did not seek the resignation of either the Chief Ministers or Ministers. They stated that the Telangana State Public Service Commission was an independent organisation and the government had nothing to do with its day-to-day functioning, including conducting recruitment tests.

Mr.Venkataramana Reddy and Mr.Goud said the Opposition parties were making baseless and false allegations, and cited the example of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s personal assistant’s village from where, according to Opposition leaders, over 50 candidates had cleared Group-I prelims. The fact, however, was that of the 10 who appeared for the exam, only one had cleared prelims, they said.