BRS leaders meeting CM for Parliament seats: Malla Reddy

February 10, 2024 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - Hyderabad

Former Minister Ch Malla Reddy, who is known for his controversial political statements, termed BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy’s meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as an effort to secure the Chevella MP ticket for his family.

In an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly lobbies on Friday, he also made a controversial remark attributing the urgency of Mr. Mahender Reddy to another BRS leader trying for the Chevella ticket. He indicated that sitting Chevella MP of BRS Ranjit Reddy may also be trying for the same seat from Congress, without naming him.

Malkajgiri seat for son

Mr. Reddy also indicated that his son Bhadra Reddy might be the BRS candidate from Malkajgiri, as no other candidate can afford to contest from the constituency that has over 32 lakh voters. “I have requested the party for a ticket to my son. It is for K. Chandrasekhar Rao to decide,” he said.

He was confident that BRS could win the Malkajgiri seat if it was given to his son as two major Assembly constituencies in Malkajgiri are represented by him (Medchal) and his son-in-law Marri Rajshekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri). On several other MLAs meeting the Chief Minister, he said no one from his family would leave the BRS.