BRS leaders meet DGP, complain about attacks on party men by Congress

January 30, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

A delegation of BRS leaders, led by Rajya Sabha member B. Lingaiah Yadav, met Director General of Police Ravi Gupta at the latter’s office here on Tuesday and submitted a representation complaining about attacks on BRS activists by Congress men and foisting of cases against BRS leaders by the police.

The BRS leaders brought to the DGP’s notice the attacks on BRS activists by Congress workers in Huzurnagar, Manakondur, Bhupalapally and Kollapur Assembly constituencies and killing of a BRS activist in Kollapur. They also spoke about the incident in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Monday, where Congress workers and police attacked Zilla Parishad chairperson A. Sandeep Reddy in the presence of Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

They requested the DGP to stop the biased attitude of the police and foisting of cases against the BRS leaders and activists and issue instructions to them to act objectively. The incidents of attacks were becoming routine across the State in less than two months after formation of the new government but instead of stopping and preventing such incidents, police were acting as mute spectators, the BRS leaders said in the representation.

The BRS delegation added that Congress leaders were victimising the BRS activists and leaders by threatening and attacking them and damaging their properties. They citied the attack on ZPTC and MPTC members of Chintalapalem and Kistapuram in Huzurnagar, attack on BRS mandal vice president of Mathampalli in Huzurnagar and physical and life threatening attacks on BRS activists in Bhupalapally, Manakondur and Kollapur constituencies.

They appealed to the DGP to prevent attacks on BRS activists and take action against the Congress men who indulged in the attacks that have taken place so far. The delegation also comprised MLA K. Venkatesh Yadav, MLC L. Ramana, ZP Chairpersons A. Sandeep Reddy, B. Narender Reddy, G. Deepika and T. Anitha and former MLAs N. Bhaskar Rao, S. Saidi Reddy, P. Shekar Reddy and K. Chander Patel and former Corporation Chairpersons R. Sridhar Reddy and Ch. Rakesh.

