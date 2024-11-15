ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leaders led by KTR meet arrested farmers of Lagcherla in Sangareddy jail

Updated - November 15, 2024 05:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi assure legal assistance till all the 21 people are set free and vow to fight for the cause of farmers’ behalf 

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leaders including its working president K.T. Rama Rao coming out of district jail at Sangareddy on Friday, after meeting farmers of Lagcherla lodged there. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders met the 16 farmers of Lagcherla village who were arrested on the charges of attacking authorities on November 12 at Sangareddy district jail on Friday (November 15, 2024) and assured them of fighting for their cause and extending legal assistance to them.

Led by the working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao, the delegation comprised legislators Chinta Prabhakar, Satyavathi Rathod, Anil Jadhav among others. Speaking after meeting the farmers, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Congress Government was sacrificing the farmers of Lagcherla in land acquisition for the proposed pharma cluster. He stated that the farmers were inconsolable as they were imprisoned for not doing anything wrong and forced to give up lands at throw-away prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought to know from Mr. Revanth Reddy, who he said had opposed the land acquisition for Pharma City, citing pollution of water, air, and soil, how he was going all out for the acquisition of 3,000 acres in his Kodangal constituency. He claimed that farmers blamed the Congress activists, particularly followers of the Dudyal Mandal Congress president, for the attacks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Of the 16 persons lodged in Sangareddy jail, there was a Government employee who was picked up by the police when he was on ongoing community survey duty. Another was a student at Wanaparthy, but he was arrested after he came to the village following the November 12 incident,” he argued.

About 70 persons were taken into custody by the police and were beaten up on the telephonic directions of the Chief Minister’s brother A. Tirupathi Reddy, he alleged adding 21 SC, ST and BC persons including farmers and BRS supporters were tortured and fixed in cases, though Congress activists too were there in the video footage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US