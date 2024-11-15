BRS leaders led by KTR meet arrested farmers of Lagcherla in Sangareddy jail

HYDERABAD

A delegation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders met the 16 farmers of Lagcherla village who were arrested on the charges of attacking authorities on November 12 at Sangareddy district jail on Friday (November 15, 2024) and assured them of fighting for their cause and extending legal assistance to them.

Led by the working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao, the delegation comprised legislators Chinta Prabhakar, Satyavathi Rathod, Anil Jadhav among others. Speaking after meeting the farmers, Mr. Rama Rao alleged that the Congress Government was sacrificing the farmers of Lagcherla in land acquisition for the proposed pharma cluster. He stated that the farmers were inconsolable as they were imprisoned for not doing anything wrong and forced to give up lands at throw-away prices.

He sought to know from Mr. Revanth Reddy, who he said had opposed the land acquisition for Pharma City, citing pollution of water, air, and soil, how he was going all out for the acquisition of 3,000 acres in his Kodangal constituency. He claimed that farmers blamed the Congress activists, particularly followers of the Dudyal Mandal Congress president, for the attacks.

“Of the 16 persons lodged in Sangareddy jail, there was a Government employee who was picked up by the police when he was on ongoing community survey duty. Another was a student at Wanaparthy, but he was arrested after he came to the village following the November 12 incident,” he argued.

About 70 persons were taken into custody by the police and were beaten up on the telephonic directions of the Chief Minister’s brother A. Tirupathi Reddy, he alleged adding 21 SC, ST and BC persons including farmers and BRS supporters were tortured and fixed in cases, though Congress activists too were there in the video footage.