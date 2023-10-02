BRS leaders jealous of Modi public meeting success: Laxman

October 02, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and his family are “shocked by the grand success” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting at Mahabubnagar and the public reception is just a “trailer” and the “real cinema” will be released in the coming days as people have decided to dump the BRS regime which has “looted the State and crushed democratic rights”, said Rajya Sabha MP and national BJP OBC Morcha president K. Laxman on Monday.

“The first family is running scared and jealous of the public response to Mr.Modi. The cracks are opening up in the regime, so they are criticising the PM, despite the Centre allocating ₹9 lakh crore for various development projects for Telangana in the past nine years,” he asserted at a press conference at the party office.

Flanked by former MLC N.Ramchander Rao, Mr. Laxman questioned the absence of KCR during the Prime Minister’s official programmes. “This is a matter of insult for entire Telangana, and people have begun to take note of this. The Chief Minister becomes sick whenever Mr.Modi comes to launch or lay the foundation stone for projects. When Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee follows protocol, why can’t KCR attend,” he asked.

Reiterating that the BRS government is “casteist, corrupt and family-run”, the BJP leader wondered why not a single leader from among the weaker sections including BCs, SC/STs or even women has been made either Chief Minister, president of the party or working president. “If the entire Telangana is their family, why are the top posts in the ministry and party garnered by a single family,” he questioned.

Mr. Laxman pointed out that the Chief Minister had earlier adopted Palamuru-Mahabubnagar but had done precious little over the years. “People are disappointed and gave a rousing welcome to Mr. Modi yesterday. Tomorrow’s public meeting at Nizamabad is going to give another shock to KCR and his family. What has been KCR’s contribution as Union Minister for Telangana, I wish to ask senior Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Did his government send a detailed project report about the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project,” he asked and added that the party is ready for a public debate on the contribution of the Modi government at the Centre at any place.

