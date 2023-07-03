BRS leaders hit out at Rahul Gandhi, term his charges as ‘joke’

July 03, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Top leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) reacted strongly to the comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Khammam public meeting, and referred to AICC as ‘All India Corruption Committee’ in response to Mr.Gandhi terming BRS as ‘Bharat Rishtedaar Samithi’.

Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao said the Congress had a history of looting the country and that was why it was named ‘Scamgress’ and the reason why people of the country had kept the party away from power in the last two elections. He reiterated that BRS was not the B-team of any party but the “team of the people, for the people and by the people”.

Since the Congress had lost the ability to take on BJP and free the country from its steel clutches, the BRS had taken up that responsibility, Mr.Harish Rao said. On Mr.Gandhi’s announcement that Congress would distribute podu land pattas after it came to power, he questioned how one could be blind to the ongoing exercise of distributing the pattas.

On the charges of corruption in the execution of Kaleshwaram project, he said the amount spent on it so far was ₹80,321.75 crore and sought to know how ₹1 lakh crore corruption could take place and termed Mr. Gandhi’s charge as “joke”. He likened the Congress leaders’ speaking of scams as demons reciting Vedic hymns.

On the other hand, BRS working president and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said BRS was the relative’s party of BJP but the Congress was a “scavengers” party. He alleged that Congress was the party of corruption and incompetence and said Telangana people would never forgive Congress for its talk of bringing back the system of middlemen in land records’ management by scrapping the transparent Dharani system.

He sought to know from Mr.Gandhi why the Congress government in Karnataka was unable to implement the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme and in Telangana, the party was promising ₹4,000 per month social security pension to the elderly and widows when it was unable to extend the same to people in Karnataka.

