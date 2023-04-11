BRS leaders hit out at Jupally, Ponguleti for spewing venom on party

April 11, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has justified disciplinary action taken by the leadership against former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for their attempts to portray themselves above the party and they have been spewing venom on the party with the belief that they would get away with it.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BRS leaders of combined Mahabubnagar district, including Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Nagarkurnool MP P. Ramulu, Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy said no party would spare the larger interests for a few individuals. The two dissident leaders’ criticism of the party leadership was height of their anti-party attitude, including fielding rebels in municipal polls.

Stating that any party would make all efforts so that all its leaders were united and work for party’s interests, they said there were instances wherein even those who opposed the party were admitted in its larger interests and needs. They mentioned that Mr. Krishna Rao had joined BRS (TRS) 11 years after inception of the party but he was given importance and respect by making him a Minister denying the opportunity to many leaders who sailed with the party from the beginning.

After his defeat in the 2018 elections the party leadership had suggested him to have patience for his turn of opportunities again and even working president K.T. Rama Rao too spoke to him, the BRS leaders said adding that Mr. Krishna Rao always had personal interests above those of the party or the people of the constituency.

They noted that both Mr. Krishna Rao and Mr. Srinivasa Reddy, who did not have any role in the statehood movement, were singing the opposition tune and sought to know why they did not quit the party if there was no development or when Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy and Nama Nageswara Rao joined BRS.

The party leadership had been waiting all these days that the two leaders would introspect and correct their course. The BRS leaders alleged that Mr. Krishna Rao had quit his Minister’s post in the Congress Government before 2014 for Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy and not for Telangana. Display of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s photo who had betrayed and worked against Telangana in Mr. Krishna Rao’s home even when he was the Minister in BRS Government was indication of his anti-Telangana mindset, they said.