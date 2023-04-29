BRS leaders hit out at Congress for their Nalgonda meet outbursts

April 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has remarked that the rally held by the Congress at Nalgonda on Saturday was not that of the unemployed youth but was that of the unemployed leaders in the Congress.

Speaking at Nalgonda, party leader and Chairman of the Legislative Council G. Sukender Reddy said watching all Congress leaders, who were publicly hitting out at each other day-in and day-out, on the same dais was a rude joke played on the party ranks. He pointed out that leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, K. Jana Reddy, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and now A. Revanth Reddy were all sitting on assets worth hundreds of crores but they claim that they don’t even hold five acres land. “Why can’t they speak on their villas and lands in Hitec City,” he asked.

Terming Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy an unstable person as he had parlayed with BRS in the morning, with Congress in the afternoon and with BJP in the evening, Mr. Sukender Reddy said those present on the Saturday’s dais were witnesses to it. He alleged that it was Mr. Venkat Reddy who had asked Congress ranks to support and vote for his brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who contested on BJP ticket after quitting Congress, in the Munugode byelection.

The Chairman of the Legislative Council stated that the BRS government had completed many projects left incomplete by the previous Congress regime and Brahmana Vellamla project would be inaugurated in a fortnight’s time. Udayasamudram project too would get water soon. He listed several other achievement of the government, particularly for combined Nalgonda district.

Meanwhile, speaking separately at Hyderabad BRS leaders B. Lingaiah Yadav, G. Kishore Kumar, S. Saidi Reddy, B. Mallaiah Yadav, K. Prabhakar Reddy, N. Bhagath and R. Ravindra Kumar refuted the allegations made by the Congress leaders at Nalgonda and said it was ridiculous to hear one who indulged in the note-for-vote scam level charges of corruption against others.

They alleged that Mr. Venkat Reddy was in the Congress for the namesake but was working for BJP in the background. They also criticised the Congress leaders of talking of height and weight of BRS leaders suggesting that they must be aware of the capacity of a needle which is small in size.