BRS leaders hit out at Bandi Sanjay for comments on party, its leadership

April 05, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have ridiculed the comments of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on BRS and its leadership and reiterated their demand to explain facts about the academic qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, BRS legislators Danam Nagender, Peddi Sudershan Reddy, Gadari Kishore Kumar and Bollam Mallaiah Yadav ridiculed Mr. Sanjay’s definition of BRS and said they too can give many such definitions of BJP. Rebutting Mr. Sanjay’s remarks on party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s qualifications, they pointed out that Mr. Sanjay had once stated that his father was a teacher in the Irrigation Department.

On paper leakage issue, including those of TSPSC exams and now tenth standard exams, the BRS leaders alleged that it was all part of the BJP conspiracy to defame the State government. They expressed hope that the BJP conspiracies on paper leakages would come out soon. Reacting to Mr. Sanjay’s long march talk, they suggested him to do it in Delhi on the promises made by the Centre to Telangana, which it failed to fulfil so far.

The BRS leaders said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s children K.T. Rama Rao and K. Kavitha were not parachute leaders like Mr. Modi but had come up in ranks beginning their political career with direct participation in the movement for statehood to Telangana. On senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s comments on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, they said he was neither the Constitution of the country nor a judge.

They demanded that Mr. Modi react to the allegations on his academic qualifications in the April 8 meeting here and also tell people what the BJP led government at the Centre did for Telangana since 2014.

