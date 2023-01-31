BRS leaders hit back at Arvind, say he failed as an MP badly

January 31, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) leaders have stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Nizamabad D. Arvind has neither locus standi nor the status to speak or comment against BRS working president and Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao.

Speaking to newspersons here on Tuesday, Public Undertakings Committee Chairman and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy and MLCs V. Gangadhar Goud and Yegge Mallesham observed that Mr. Arvind was unable to digest KTR’s words of respect to his (Arvind’s) father and it reflects his culture. They sought to know whether Mr. Arvind was so dumb and not aware of what KTR did at Davos.

How would a person with fake degree certificate comprehend information technology and the efforts of KTR in getting investments to Telangana and providing employment to 16 lakh youth, the BRS leaders asked and wondered whether he was game for a debate with them on the development of Nizamabad district .

There was no contribution of either the Centre or that of Mr. Arvind in the development of Nizamabad, Mr. Jeevan Reddy said. He asked the Nizamabad MP to hold the power transmission lines in Telangana ones to know whether there was power supply or not as he was talking of no power. Mr. Arvinda was a failure as MP as he had failed to get even a Navodaya school sanctioned to his constituency or funds released.

The BRS leaders also cautioned another BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender to be wary of people as they were ready to revolt against him as they did with Mr. Arvind if he spoke lies on the lines of Mr. Arvind. They also alleged that the alleged suicide attempt by the Nandipet sarpanch along with spouse was a conspiracy hatched by BJP as the sarpanch had stated later that it was an action out of tension.

They accused the Adani Group of swindling the country’s wealth with the help of the Narendra Modi Government and said Gautam Adani had become another Harshad Mehta for the country.