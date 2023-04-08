ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leaders flay Modi’s ‘family rule’ comments

April 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

‘PM’s visit a political tour’

The Hindu Bureau

Several Telangana Ministers and BRS leaders came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleging that he had made his brief official visit to Hyderabad a political tour to target the State government and BRS leadership with his false statements.

Speaking separately, Ministers T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Kamalakar, K. Eshwar, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, legislators P. Rajeshwar Reddy, A. Jeevan Reddy, L. Ramana, and Y. Mallesham, said that the Prime Minister had utilised the visit to spew venom on Telangana. The visit meant for unveiling some development works was politicised completely by targeting the BRS government.

Mr. Harish Rao said that most of the words spoken by the PM were false statements, including claims on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and support to farmers. He stated that DBT was implemented even before Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister and PM-Kisan was a copy of the popular Rythu Bandhu scheme launched much before.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that Mr. Modi spared all his speech to target the BRS government and Opposition parties only to divert the people’s attention from the Adani issue and had no time to respond on the promises made to Telangana in the Bifurcation Act.

Stating that Mr. Modi’s claims of helping the industrial and agriculture sectors were blatant lies, he sought to know why the Centre did not procure paddy from Telangana farmers in the last Rabi season and why the ITIR and arbitration centres were shifted to Karnataka and Gujarat.

Referring to the PM’s allegation that the State government was not cooperating with the Centre in implementing development programmes in Telangana, Mr. Prashanth Reddy sought to know what were the schemes and projects sanctioned to Telangana by the Centre. He also ridiculed Mr. Modi’s talk of family rule stating that several BJP leaders and their kin were enjoying power.

Condemning Mr. Modi’s comments on family rule in the State, Mr. Vinod Kumar sought to know who were Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, Pankaj Singh and Jay Shah. In Telangana, Mr. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, K. Kavitha and others had participated in the Telangana movement along with K. Chandrasekhar Rao and they were not paratroopers, he said.

He also alleged that former PM A.B. Vajpayee did not resort to horse-trading of MPs even when his government was losing vote of confidence with a single vote and BJP had toppled Opposition parties’ governments in several States by ‘purchasing’ MLAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US