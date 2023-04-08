BRS leaders flay Modi’s ‘family rule’ comments

April 08, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Several Telangana Ministers and BRS leaders came down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleging that he had made his brief official visit to Hyderabad a political tour to target the State government and BRS leadership with his false statements.

Speaking separately, Ministers T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, G. Kamalakar, K. Eshwar, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, legislators P. Rajeshwar Reddy, A. Jeevan Reddy, L. Ramana, and Y. Mallesham, said that the Prime Minister had utilised the visit to spew venom on Telangana. The visit meant for unveiling some development works was politicised completely by targeting the BRS government.

Mr. Harish Rao said that most of the words spoken by the PM were false statements, including claims on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and support to farmers. He stated that DBT was implemented even before Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister and PM-Kisan was a copy of the popular Rythu Bandhu scheme launched much before.

He alleged that Mr. Modi spared all his speech to target the BRS government and Opposition parties only to divert the people’s attention from the Adani issue and had no time to respond on the promises made to Telangana in the Bifurcation Act.

Stating that Mr. Modi’s claims of helping the industrial and agriculture sectors were blatant lies, he sought to know why the Centre did not procure paddy from Telangana farmers in the last Rabi season and why the ITIR and arbitration centres were shifted to Karnataka and Gujarat.

Referring to the PM’s allegation that the State government was not cooperating with the Centre in implementing development programmes in Telangana, Mr. Prashanth Reddy sought to know what were the schemes and projects sanctioned to Telangana by the Centre. He also ridiculed Mr. Modi’s talk of family rule stating that several BJP leaders and their kin were enjoying power.

Condemning Mr. Modi’s comments on family rule in the State, Mr. Vinod Kumar sought to know who were Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, Pankaj Singh and Jay Shah. In Telangana, Mr. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao, K. Kavitha and others had participated in the Telangana movement along with K. Chandrasekhar Rao and they were not paratroopers, he said.

He also alleged that former PM A.B. Vajpayee did not resort to horse-trading of MPs even when his government was losing vote of confidence with a single vote and BJP had toppled Opposition parties’ governments in several States by ‘purchasing’ MLAs.