BRS leaders enjoying freedom after joining Congress

MLC Jeevan Reddy admitted BRS leader Boorugu Ramaswamy Goud in Congress

April 11, 2024 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders join Congress in the presence of MLC and Nizamabad Parliament candidate T Jeevan Reddy in Korutla in the combined Karimnagar district.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders join Congress in the presence of MLC and Nizamabad Parliament candidate T Jeevan Reddy in Korutla in the combined Karimnagar district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Congresscandidate for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy said the party would see its glorious past, and the leaders from opposition parties were enjoying the new found freedom after joining the party.

He was speaking after admitting senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Boorugu Ramaswamy Goud, a well-known businessman in Korutla in the combined Karimnagar district. He said people were relieved that the BRS has been voted out of power and they were ready to teach a similar lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well in the Parliament elections.

Mr. Reddy further said that the Congress government had implemented all the important promises made to the people before the elections and every section of the society was happy with the Revanth Reddy Government. On the other hand, the atrocities committed by the BRS were coming out reflecting how the State was run like a personal fiefdom.

Mr. Goud was invited into the party by Mr. Jeevan Reddy in the presence of Government Whips Adi Srinivas and Adluri Lakshman Kumar. Korutla constituency in-charge Juvvadi Narsing Rao and senior leader Juvvadi Krishna Rao were also present.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy will face the sitting MP from BJP, Arvind Dharmapuri, who defeated BRS leader Kavitha Kalvakuntla in the 2019 Parliament elections.

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

