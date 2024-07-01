ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leaders criticise Telangana CM Revanth for not allocating funds to Warangal 

Published - July 01, 2024 01:01 pm IST - WARANGAL 

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leaders addressing a press conference at Hanamkonda on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), including former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Challa Dharma Reddy, and Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, have criticised Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to Warangal on Saturday. They alleged that the CM failed to sanction any funds for the city’s development, despite pleas for an allocation of ₹6,000 crore by the local leaders of his own party. 

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Balasamudram, Hanamkonda, on Sunday, Mr. Vinay Bhaskar criticised the Chief Minister for inaugurating a private hospital ‘catering to the elite’, neglecting the needs of the poor. He also accused Mr. Revanth Reddy of intimidating the contracting agency of the under-construction 24-storey multi-super speciality hospital during his visit

The BRS leaders denounced the preventive custody of leaders of BRS Vidyarthi, the party’s student wing, before the Chief Minister’s visit. They demanded that the landowners who parted with their lands for the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park be provided with double-bedroom houses. Additionally, they urged the Revanth Reddy government to secure the release of ₹500 crore from the Centre for the textile park under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme. 

