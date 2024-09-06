BRS leaders console Jainoor assault victim at Gandhi Hospital

HYDERABAD

A delegation of BRS leaders, on Friday, met the tribal girl from Jainoor in Adilabad district undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital after she was brutally assaulted, and consoled her.

Party leaders, including former ministers T. Harish Rao, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, C. Malla Reddy and V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, were among those who visited the girl.

Speaking to newspersons, they expressed deep concern over the increasing atrocities against women after the Congress came to power. They described the incident as “barbaric” and said it was one among many such shocking crimes taking place against women.

They pointed out about a Chenchu woman who was assaulted in Nagarkurnool district, a 4-year-old girl at L.B. Nagar and a 6-year-old girl in Peddapalli district, to name a few. Such an incident had taken place even against a woman police constable in Bhupalapally district. They stated that such incidents were growing at an alarming rate and 1,900 rape cases registered during the last nine months was an indication.

The Congress Government has completely failed to protect women and the situation is extremely concerning, the BRS leaders said. The Government was inactive while the crimes against women were on the rise and the matter was raised by the women legislators of the party in the Assembly.

They mentioned that during the BRS rule, Telangana was a symbol of safety earning praise from the Union Home Minister and the National Security Advisor. They regretted that Hyderabad’s brand image was being tarnished under the Congress rule with increase in the crime rate.

Further, they pointed out that Illegal arms, including country-made guns from Bihar, were flooding Telangana, and law and order was collapsing. The seizure of 230 smuggled weapons during the last nine months compared to 200 during the last five years rule of BRS was indicating the scenario.

The situation was compounded further by communal unrest in various parts of the State. In the last two months, riots had taken place in Nirmal, Sanathnagar, Goshamahal and Jainoor and before that it was in Medak. Interestingly, the officer who was under lens for mishandling the situation in Medak was promoted to a key position.

Referring to the killing of six Maoists in Bhadrachalam, they expressed concern over the return of encounters to Telangana and said the State did not witness even one encounter during the BRS rule. They suggested the government to wake up to the reality and act decisively before it was too late.

