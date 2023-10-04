BRS leaders are spreading lies, disinformation: BJP

October 04, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and National OBC president K. Laxman has contested Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s claim that he had promised BJP support to BRS in 2018. “This is a blatant lie. BRS leaders are known to spread lies and disinformation. The party will do anything to divert people’s attention. The BJP is an ideology-based party functioning as per people’s aspirations,” he asserted.

Mr. Laxman, in a press statement on Wednesday, has charged the BRS with always hankering to have tie-ups with different parties before the elections, “behind the screen” like it had tied up with Majlis party during the GHMC elections and garnered the Mayor seat.

Similarly, it roped in Left parties — CPI, CPI(M) — during the Munugode byelection to halt the BJP’s progress. “The BJP will never align with any family-based party and BRS leaders have no moral right to make any comment against our party or Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he maintained.

Former Minister and chairman of election coordination committee Eatala Rajender said Mr. Modi had correctly stated that KCR wanted to join NDA government at the Centre after handing over power to his son K.T. Rama Rao and there was even a discussion on ministerial berth for the former. He accused KCR of going back on every promise after coming to power and said he could not even get a railway line to Siddipet as Union Minister. There was no need to create a ruckus of not having CM’s photo in Siddipet railway function as the State government does not allow PM Modi’s photo in any of the ration shops despite providing provisions, he claimed.

Former Minister and vice-president D.K. Aruna, in another press conference, flayed the BRS and Congress leaders for their criticism of Mr. Modi and said the people of Telangana no longer had faith in them. “How did the BRS leaders amass so much wealth? They are answerable to the public and have no stature to comment on the Prime Minister,” she said.

Nizamabad MP D. Aravind said National Turmeric Board has become a reality after a gazette notification has been issued following the Cabinet meet and this came within two days of Mr. Modi making an announcement at the public meeting at Mahabubnagar. “The Opposition has no issue now and people will teach them a lesson in the forthcoming election,” he claimed.