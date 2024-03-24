GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Need to protect Telangana from ‘bade bhai, chhote bhai’: BRS leader Praveen Kumar

He asked his followers and all Bahujans across the State to take a vow to protect Telangana from ‘bade bhai’ Narendra Modi and ‘chhote bhai’ Revanth Reddy

March 24, 2024 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BSP State president R.S. Praveen Kumar participated in an election rally in Peddapally town with party candidate for the Assembly seat Dasari Usha. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate for Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar has said that only sheep-like leaders who want to be always on the side of power would join the Congress with opening of gates by it, but it is the tigers (committed individuals) who are joining BRS.

Speaking at the joining of his followers from across the State at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said the confluence of the Telangana ideology and ‘Bahujan’ ideology was necessary to make Telangana a progressive State with inclusive growth model.

Stating that there was an undeclared emergency prevailing in the country now, he said it was evident in the functioning of the law-enforcing and investigating agencies as puppets in the hands of the BJP Government at the Centre. The BJP was seeking 400 seats this time so that it could scrap the Constitution authored by B.R. Ambedkar and bring its own one denying reservation to the downtrodden sections of society, he alleged.

On the Congress rule in the State, he said the six guarantees promised by the party had failed to provide any relief to different sections as they were proving to be lies and myths with except for a few many of over 400 benefits had not been rolled out even three months after the formation of the government.

He asked his followers and all Bahujans across the State to take a vow to protect Telangana from ‘bade bhai’ Narendra Modi and ‘chhote bhai’ Revanth Reddy and their policies aimed only at help the rich.

Earlier, former MP Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy said there was need to work tirelessly for the victory of Mr. Praveen Kumar from Nagarkurnool seat till May 13 and later Mr. Praveen Kumar would work for the constituents. Party leaders Balka Suman and Methuku Anand and MP K. Keshava Rao spoke.

