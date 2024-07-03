BRS leader meets student who went on fast

It’s time the Congress government in Telangana kept the word given to the unemployed youth before the State Assembly elections-2023 and issued a job calendar without further delay to fill two lakh posts within a year of coming to power, former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Satyavathi Rathod said here on Tuesday.

Speaking after meeting Motilal Naik, a student of the University of Hyderabad, who went on an indefinite fast last week in support of the demands of government job aspirants such as increase in Group and teacher posts, giving gap between one exam and another for preparation, increase in ratio of eligible candidates for Group-I mains from prelims from 1:50 to 1:100 and others, she said he had called off his fast due to failing health – problems developed in kidneys.

The BRS leader stated that Mr. Naik had lost his father but he preferred to take up the cause of unemployed youth as he had realised that the Congress government had not been keeping its promises made to the youth before the polls. She said it would not be too far when people of all sections would revolt against the government as it had failed to keep promises made to all of them.