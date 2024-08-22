ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leader KTR flays ‘double standards’ of Congress party on Adani issue

Updated - August 22, 2024 02:28 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 02:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao. File

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has questioned the ‘double standards’ of the Congress party in regard to Adani and remarked that its protest against Adani in Telangana by the Congress party led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is nothing short of a joke.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Thursday (August 22, 2024) that while All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke against Adani in Delhi, the Congress party’s government in Telangana laid a red carpet to Adani for investments in the State.

He termed the Congress party’s call for countrywide protests against Adani demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of nexus between Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairwoman and the Adani Group, revealed by the Hindenburg investment research agency with focus on activist short-selling of stocks, as a move that would put even double standards into shame.

While the Congress party repeatedly leveled allegations that the Adani Group serves interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Telangana entered into agreements with the same group on one hand and staging protests against the same on the other. It raises doubts whether the Congress party is suffering with ‘split personality’ syndrome.

The Congress Government in the State gave investment incentives to the Adani Group one one side and staging protests against it on the other leaving the people perplexed. He sought to know from Mr. Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress party was trying to deceive the country with such dramas.

