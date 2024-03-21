ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leader Krishank demands police to submit his phone in the court

March 21, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

“Police had given notices to me and seized my mobile phone and passport for speaking about the Chitrapuri Colony Society Treasurer.”

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank demanded that the Madhapur police hand over his phone to the court which was confiscated based on a complaint lodged by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 21, he said that a case was filed against him when Congress leader Mohammed Feroze Khan also raised allegations of ₹3,000 crore scam in Chitrapuri Colony Society Affairs. “Police had given notices to me and seized my mobile phone and passport for speaking about the Chitrapuri Colony Society Treasurer, Anumula Mahananda Reddy, who is alleged to be a relative of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.“

Further, the BRS leader questioned the lack of investigation into the alleged ₹3,000 crore scam in Chitrapuri. Krishank also claimed that Congress leaders were targeting BRS workers at the village level and demanded the government ensure the safety of BRS workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krishank has made clear that he would fight the case against him, citing a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that prohibits the confiscation of phones without a judicial warrant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US