HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS leader held for threatening V-C of Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam

July 07, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Sultan Bazaar police arrested BRS leader Gaddam Srinivas Yadav for threatening the Vice-Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam on Thursday. 

Police said that at around 1:45 p.m., Yadav entered the chamber of M Vijjulatha, also the principal of Koti Women’s College and asked her to felicitate him.

“He claimed that he does a lot of social work and that he gives free education and scholarships to girl students as he is a contender for MLA ticket from Goshamahal constituency,” said the police.

After she told him that she would accept his request if he could sponsor some of the economically and socially weak students in Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, he got angry and threatened her.

“He shouted at her, threatened her, and refused to leave the chamber. Following a complaint from the V-C, we registered a case and arrested him,” added the police. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.