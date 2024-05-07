ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leader flays Congress for insulting BCs, urges communities to unite

May 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS MLA T. Prakash Goud

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress is insulting the backward classes (BCs) as the party has not bothered to condemn a video posted on social media by a Congress leader insulting and demeaning the BCs.

In his video post, Congress leader Mohan Reddy alleged that the BCs can be bought over by money and challenged the BRS to get its BC candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar elected in case BCs had guts, alleged BRS leader and Rajendernagar MLA T. Prakash Goud here on Tuesday. Speaking to newspersons along with party leaders Nagender Goud and Purushottam, he said even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not condemned the arrogance of Mr. Mohan Reddy and his community.

Asking the BC electorate in the Chevella Parliamentary Constituency to take it up as a challenge, the BRS leader urged the BC communities to wake up against such arrogance and make all-out efforts to ensure the victory of Mr. Gnaneshwar by creating awareness among every BC voter. He stated that Mr. Gnaneshwar had been fighting for the rights of BCs for the last 3-4 decades and it was the BRS that had given ticket to a BC from Chevella for the first time. Stating that BRS was far ahead of Congress and BJP in ensuring social justice, Mr. Prakash Goud said the party had fielded BC candidates in six Parliamentary constituencies. He condemned the reports that he was going to defect to the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US