BRS leader flays Congress for insulting BCs, urges communities to unite

May 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress is insulting the backward classes (BCs) as the party has not bothered to condemn a video posted on social media by a Congress leader insulting and demeaning the BCs.

In his video post, Congress leader Mohan Reddy alleged that the BCs can be bought over by money and challenged the BRS to get its BC candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar elected in case BCs had guts, alleged BRS leader and Rajendernagar MLA T. Prakash Goud here on Tuesday. Speaking to newspersons along with party leaders Nagender Goud and Purushottam, he said even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not condemned the arrogance of Mr. Mohan Reddy and his community.

Asking the BC electorate in the Chevella Parliamentary Constituency to take it up as a challenge, the BRS leader urged the BC communities to wake up against such arrogance and make all-out efforts to ensure the victory of Mr. Gnaneshwar by creating awareness among every BC voter. He stated that Mr. Gnaneshwar had been fighting for the rights of BCs for the last 3-4 decades and it was the BRS that had given ticket to a BC from Chevella for the first time. Stating that BRS was far ahead of Congress and BJP in ensuring social justice, Mr. Prakash Goud said the party had fielded BC candidates in six Parliamentary constituencies. He condemned the reports that he was going to defect to the Congress.

