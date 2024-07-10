ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan appeals to Governor on police atrocities on students  

Published - July 10, 2024 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju has urged Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to intervene immediately to address the alleged increase in police brutality against students and journalists on the Osmania University (OU) campus.

In an open letter, he expressed concern over the repression faced by students in the State, calling for urgent action to protect fundamental constitutional rights. Dasoju condemned the Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy for its alleged disregard for democratic rights, drawing parallels to the State’s dark days during the Telangana agitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than addressing the issues faced by students and unemployed youth in the State, the government has allegedly resorted to police suppression, resulting in attacks, abuse and illegal detention of students. His appeal also highlighted the alleged assault on journalists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BRS leader criticised the government’s lack of response to hunger strikes and peaceful protests, accusing the administration of endorsing police brutality.

He urged the Governor to advise the Chief Minister to engage in democratic dialogue and refrain from using police force against genuine demands. He also requested the Governor to instruct the DGP and Hyderabad CP to ensure the protection of constitutional rights and uphold the dignity of students and journalists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US