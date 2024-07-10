GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS leader Dasoju Sravan appeals to Governor on police atrocities on students  

Published - July 10, 2024 09:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Sravan Dasoju has urged Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to intervene immediately to address the alleged increase in police brutality against students and journalists on the Osmania University (OU) campus.

In an open letter, he expressed concern over the repression faced by students in the State, calling for urgent action to protect fundamental constitutional rights. Dasoju condemned the Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy for its alleged disregard for democratic rights, drawing parallels to the State’s dark days during the Telangana agitation.

Rather than addressing the issues faced by students and unemployed youth in the State, the government has allegedly resorted to police suppression, resulting in attacks, abuse and illegal detention of students. His appeal also highlighted the alleged assault on journalists.

The BRS leader criticised the government’s lack of response to hunger strikes and peaceful protests, accusing the administration of endorsing police brutality.

He urged the Governor to advise the Chief Minister to engage in democratic dialogue and refrain from using police force against genuine demands. He also requested the Governor to instruct the DGP and Hyderabad CP to ensure the protection of constitutional rights and uphold the dignity of students and journalists.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / university / police / political parties / politics / political candidates / students

