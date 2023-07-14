BRS leader complains of threat calls from Revanth ‘supporters’

July 14, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in-charge of party programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan has lodged a complaint with the cyber crimes police here on Friday stating that he received several threat phone calls from persons claiming to be followers of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy.

In the complaint lodged with the cyber crimes police, he explained that he had received repeated phone calls from nine mobile phone numbers from 12.15 am on July 14, after he held a press conference on the evening of July 13 criticising Mr. Revanth Reddy for stating that three-hour power supply was enough to irrigate three acres.

Mr. Sravan alleged that the callers who claimed themselves as supporters of Mr. Revanth Reddy used abusive language, made explicit threats and warned of severe consequences with physical attacks and eliminating him if he continued to speak against the latter. He said the tactics was unacceptable in a democracy and if such elements were allowed to go scot-free they would destroy the democratic fabric of society. He requested the police to identify the culprits with the details of phone numbers from which he received calls and ensure that they faced legal consequences. .

Meanwhile, IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao also tweeted asking the police officials to inquire into the alleged threat calls and take stringent action against those responsible.

