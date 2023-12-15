ADVERTISEMENT

BRS leader advises State Govt to maintain record achieved by TS in tax revenue  

December 15, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former TSPDB vice chairman responds to report published in The Hindu  

The Hindu Bureau

Senior BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar has advised the State Government to take steps to maintain the record achieved by Telangana which stood second in the country in terms of State’s Own Tax Revenues (SOTR).

Mr. Vinod Kumar, former chairman of the Telangana State Planning and Development Board, said that Telangana had more economic resources as compared to several other States and the new Government should effectively utilise them for ensuring progress of the State. He was responding to the article published in these columns about the RBI report on State Finances on Thursday.

The BRS leader said Telangana was ahead of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, which were termed as developed States going by the RBI’s analysis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He faulted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders for claiming that the State had been pushed into debt trap going by the report released by the Apex Bank. Telangana registered 400% growth in agriculture and allied sectors because of the proactive policies of the BRS Government and the State was much ahead of the Congress and BJP ruled States in development indices.

Growth in the farm sector was made possible because of the emphasis on providing 24-hour power supply free of cost. Telangana which had installed power generation capacity of 7,778 MW in 2014 enhanced its capacity to 26,000 MW at present, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US