BRS leader advises State Govt to maintain record achieved by TS in tax revenue  

December 15, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar has advised the State Government to take steps to maintain the record achieved by Telangana which stood second in the country in terms of State’s Own Tax Revenues (SOTR).

Mr. Vinod Kumar, former chairman of the Telangana State Planning and Development Board, said that Telangana had more economic resources as compared to several other States and the new Government should effectively utilise them for ensuring progress of the State. He was responding to the article published in these columns about the RBI report on State Finances on Thursday.

The BRS leader said Telangana was ahead of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Punjab, which were termed as developed States going by the RBI’s analysis.

He faulted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and senior Congress leaders for claiming that the State had been pushed into debt trap going by the report released by the Apex Bank. Telangana registered 400% growth in agriculture and allied sectors because of the proactive policies of the BRS Government and the State was much ahead of the Congress and BJP ruled States in development indices.

Growth in the farm sector was made possible because of the emphasis on providing 24-hour power supply free of cost. Telangana which had installed power generation capacity of 7,778 MW in 2014 enhanced its capacity to 26,000 MW at present, he said.