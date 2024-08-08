BRS jealous of investments coming from CM’s visit to US: Congress MPs

Congress MPs have accused the BRS of being jealous of the kind of investments coming into Telangana from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visits abroad and said that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was unable to digest it.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Congress MPs Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kiran Reddy and Suresh Shetkar said that Mr. Revanth Reddy’s delegation includes Ministers and officials of the CMO, unlike KTR who was accompanied only by officials of his choice and not any Minister.

“A person who had started believing himself as the king as his father and former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao never stepped out, he is unable to appreciate the transparency in the government delegation and making baseless allegations,” Mr. Kiran Reddy said and challenged KTR to come for a debate on the investments brought by him in the last 10 years.

The MPs made it clear that these are MoUs and the government will enter into a MoU with any company that wants to invest. They said decisions are not made to benefit the companies but on the amount of investment and the job creation. Why is the BRS making so much noise when agreements are being signed, they asked. Let KTR’s relatives also invest and we will welcome them with open arms, they said.

Lashing out at former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they said that Mr. Revanth Reddy was trying to cleanse the system and reduce the huge debt burden left behind by him. They alleged that KCR had accumulated ₹7 lakh crore loans at a huge interest rate of 10-12% against the State’s interests.

When the World Bank provides loans at 2-4% interest rates, what made KCR get loans at such a huge rate if not for corrupt practices, Mr. Kiran Reddy argued? Due to his ‘corrupt’ practices, the government now has to pay ₹6,500 crore every month in the form of interest.