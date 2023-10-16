HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS issues B-Forms to 97 candidates so far

The candidates also handed over cheques for election expenditure

October 16, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao giving B-Form to his son and working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao giving B-Form to his son and working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

Putting to rest the speculation that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) could change some candidates among the ones announced already, the party leadership has handed over B-Forms to 97 out of the 115 candidates announced.

Party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave away B-Forms along with cheques for ₹40 lakh each for election expenditure from the party to 51 candidates the Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. Later in the day, they were given to another 18 candidates at Pragathi Bhavan.

On Monday, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao handed over the B-Forms to 28 candidates more taking the total to 97 so far. Speaking at Jangaon public meeting later he said he would make only a brief speech as he had to sign the B-Forms of the remaining candidates so that they could be given to the candidates concerned.

The party leadership is giving two copies of B-Forms to every candidate as a precaution so that the candidates have a spare copy in the event of any errors in filling the details in the first copy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.