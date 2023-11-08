BRS hits out at Revanth for using filthy language in campaign

November 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken strong exception to the language being used against party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy and observed that it has stooped politics to a new low.

Minister G. Jagadish Reddy and MLAs Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Kancharla Bhupal Reddy said here on Wednesday that Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking lies and filthy language indiscriminately instead of asking for votes telling people what the Congress had done when it ruled the State and what its plans were.

They stated that the Congress leaders were taking the example of Karnataka repeatedly to seek votes in Telangana but people are not ready to listen to their lies as farmers and others from bordering villages of Karnataka were visiting bordering constituencies in Telangana and explaining how they were deceived by the Congress in the matter of power supply to farmers as also on other pre-poll promises.

Forgetting that the Congress government in Karnataka was struggling hard to give even 5-hour power supply to farmers there, the Congress leaders were raising questions over 24×7 power supply to farmers in Telangana, they said.

The BRS leaders said that Mr. Revanth Reddy was being accused of selling tickets by his own partymen, including Dalit and Backward Class leaders. They asked senior leaders such as K. Jana Reddy, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, and Bhatti Vikramarka, whether they support the language being used by their PCC chief. Nothing better could be expected from a person who was caught red-handed while brokering MLAs’ vote, they added.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) position was no better in the State and that was why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others were speaking in frustration by resorting to targeting KCR with baseless allegations.

