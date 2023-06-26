BRS hits out at Revanth for comments on KTR’s Delhi visit

June 26, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has condemned the comments made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy against Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s New Delhi visit.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, BRS MLA Danam Nagender and in-charge of party programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan condemned the allegations of TPCC chief that Mr.Rama Rao had met Union Ministers to talk about cases against the family members of Telangana Chief Minister. They clarified that Mr.Rama Rao had met Union Ministers to pursue funds and projects for the State and also to resolve pending issues such as allotment of some defence lands for civic needs in the city.

The BRS leader sought to know from Mr.Revanth Reddy whether three Congress MPs from the State met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for any contracts or cases. They said MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few times too, and asked if it was for securing contracts for his younger brother’s companies. They also sought to know for which cases Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka had met Mr.Modi.

Then they also asked Mr. Revanth Reddy to answer if Congress MPs were meeting the Prime Minister repeatedly only for withdrawing cases against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The BRS leaders also alleged that Mr.Revanth Reddy remained a staunch follower of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP president N.Chandrababu Naidu and only after his taking over as the TPCC chief did the Congress votes in Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections got transferred to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In case Mr.Revanth Reddy had not colluded with BJP, he must explain why the Congress votes were transferred to BJP, they said.