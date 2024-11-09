 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS hits out at CM Revanth Reddy for his ‘unsavoury’ remarks against KCR

Nobody can wipe out the imprint of KCR on Telangana, says BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao

Published - November 09, 2024 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit out strongly at the “objectionable and filthy comments” made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday (November 08) against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a statement, working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday (November 09) that nobody could wipe out the imprint of KCR on Telangana for the simple fact that he led the struggle for Statehood to Telangana for 14 years before achieving the goal withstanding all sorts of conspiracies.

“When you (Revanth Reddy) were an errand boy, he resigned from his position for the people of Telangana. While you were busy lobbying for party tickets, he envisioned a dream — a Telangana born from struggle and perseverance,” Mr. Rama Rao reminded the Chief Minister.

Further, when Mr. Revanth Reddy wielded guns to silence the voices raised for Telangana and against the rulers of the undivided State, KCR risked his life for a dream called Telangana. “When you carried bags to destabilise Telangana, his heart charted a course for a State that would make history,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao, in a separate statement, remarked that Mr. Revanth Reddy could not match the KCR’s stature by using filthy language against him and the country did not so far see a Chief Minister speaking so “cheap” against a leader who had achieved Statehood to Telangana. He reiterated that it was the six-decade rule of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party that was responsible for the filth flowing in the Musi and the fluoride problem in Nalgonda district.

Other senior leaders of the party S. Niranjan Reddy, former MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, former MLA B. Mallaiah Yadav, party leaders Dasoju Sravan, Kyama Mallesh and others condemned the “filthy” comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy against KCR and said by using such a language the latter had lowered the stature of Chief Minister’s post.

Published - November 09, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.