BRS hits out at CM Revanth Reddy for his ‘unsavoury’ remarks against KCR

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has hit out strongly at the “objectionable and filthy comments” made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday (November 08) against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a statement, working president of the BRS K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday (November 09) that nobody could wipe out the imprint of KCR on Telangana for the simple fact that he led the struggle for Statehood to Telangana for 14 years before achieving the goal withstanding all sorts of conspiracies.

“When you (Revanth Reddy) were an errand boy, he resigned from his position for the people of Telangana. While you were busy lobbying for party tickets, he envisioned a dream — a Telangana born from struggle and perseverance,” Mr. Rama Rao reminded the Chief Minister.

Further, when Mr. Revanth Reddy wielded guns to silence the voices raised for Telangana and against the rulers of the undivided State, KCR risked his life for a dream called Telangana. “When you carried bags to destabilise Telangana, his heart charted a course for a State that would make history,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

BRS senior leader T. Harish Rao, in a separate statement, remarked that Mr. Revanth Reddy could not match the KCR’s stature by using filthy language against him and the country did not so far see a Chief Minister speaking so “cheap” against a leader who had achieved Statehood to Telangana. He reiterated that it was the six-decade rule of the Congress and Telugu Desam Party that was responsible for the filth flowing in the Musi and the fluoride problem in Nalgonda district.

Other senior leaders of the party S. Niranjan Reddy, former MP B. Lingaiah Yadav, former MLA B. Mallaiah Yadav, party leaders Dasoju Sravan, Kyama Mallesh and others condemned the “filthy” comments of Mr. Revanth Reddy against KCR and said by using such a language the latter had lowered the stature of Chief Minister’s post.