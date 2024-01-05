GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS has over one lakh votes lead in Chevella Parliament constituency over Congress: Ranjit Reddy

January 05, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would retain the seat in the ensuing Parliament elections, as the party has secured a lead of over one lakh votes in the constituencies under it in the Assembly elections last year.

Mr. Reddy, who spoke to the media after the Chevella Parliamentary constituency preparatory meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, said that BRS has 20% more votes than the BJP and one lakh votes more than the Congress, as per votes secured in the Assembly polls.

He said that BRS is the true representative of Telangana in New Delhi and everyone identifies BRS as the Telangana party. People are wise and they would vote for BRS in the Parliament elections. He also said that BRS was not in a hurry to criticise the Congress to fulfil its promises but only reminding the government.

The meeting was attended by MLAs and MLCs under Chevella Parliament constituency. Supporters of MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and former Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy raised slogans in favour of their leaders but were warned by BRS leader Harish Rao not to cross their limits.

