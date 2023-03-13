BRS has lowered Telugus’ prestige: BJP

March 13, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BRS has lowered the prestige of the Telugus throughout the country with their dubious record on corruption as manifested in the recent summons for MLC K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said TS BJP leaders on Monday.

After completing the test of “looting” Telangana, the BRS leaders had taken the their work to Delhi where several hoardings had been put up to continue their ongoing “negative” campaign against the Modi Government along with “paid” supporters, charged party spokespersons N.V. Subash, Vittal, and SC cell president Koppu Basha.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr. Subash claimed that the central agencies were now more “autonomous and independent” but the Opposition parties had been targeting them for their selfish political ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dared to act against corruption in society despite opposition from different political parties which were saying that the Centre was misusing these agencies against their leaders, the BJP leader said.

But, people had been extending support to the Central government in its drive against corruption and they wanted severe punishment for those looting public money, he added.

Mr. Vittal sought a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the paper leak at the TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) as it had come a shock to youngsters aspiring for government jobs and the credibility had taken a hit. He also wanted inquiry into the fake birth and death certificates issued by GHMC and about the Dharani revenue portal glitches.