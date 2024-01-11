BRS has failed to tell people about work done: KTR

January 11, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - hyderabad

It is the failure of the party in telling people about the good work done by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government during the last 10 years that has impacted the party’s prospects in the recent Assembly elections, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao said.

Speaking at the Mahabubabad parliamentary constituency’s preparatory meeting for LS elections on Thursday, he said that Congress’ ‘indiscriminate’ promises helped them win the electoral battle in which even the BRS leaders who put up a tremendous work (development) were rejected by the electorate.

The Congress had gone to people spreading blatant lies against the BRS government. Giving examples, Mr. Rama Rao said the BRS government had issued 6,47,479 new ration cards during the nine-and-a-half years but people had believed in the Congress’ lie that not even a single ration card was issued.

Govt. jobs

The Telangana government had also given the highest number of government jobs in the country during 2014-23 period, highest salaries to government employees, 73% pay hike through two pay revisions and increased the number of social security pensioners to 46 lakh from 29 lakh in 2014. But, the BRS had never made tall claims about such achievements and that failure had impacted the party’ prospects in the elections adversely, he explained.

Senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao said the party’s focus was on the development of the State and better facilities to people and not the publicity or political gains. Perhaps focus on the publicity on the work done too could have made some difference as the party was not rejected by the people completely by giving 39/119 seats with another dozen going away with small majorities.

During the run-up to elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had told farmers to avail fresh loans even if they had repaid the dues stating that the Congress would write off the debt immediately after coming to power. But, there was no movement in that direction even a month after he assumed office.

‘No need to sulk’

Station Ghanpur MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said there was no need to sulk over the Assembly defeat but to focus on Lok Sabha and other elections as the future belonged to BRS itself. The Congress government was not in a position to fulfil its “420 promises” as it was lacking clarity on how to keep them. He suggested both KTR and Mr. Harish Rao to strengthen the party organisation and be available to the party ranks all the time.

Former Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod, Bhadrachalam MLA T. Venkat Rao, former MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, Mahabubabad MP M. Kavitha, and former MP A. Seetharam Naik were present.

