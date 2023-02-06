ADVERTISEMENT

BRS hails budget as pro-people, pro-farmer

February 06, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has termed the budget introduced by Minister for Finance T. Harish Rao in the Assembly on Monday as “people’s budget and farmers’ budget”.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said the allocation of ₹26,885 crore to agriculture and allied sectors was an indication of the BRS Government’s commitment towards farmers and farming. He also thanked the government for allocating ₹1,000 crore for oilplam plantation.

He stated that the Telangana government had spent ₹1,91,612 crore on agriculture and allied sectors since 2014-15 and it was in tune with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of pro-farmer initiatives.

Meanwhile, MLC K. Kavitha said focus on infrastructure, employment and increased GSDP echoed public welfare and rural economy. “The budget represents the voice and dream of everyone in Telangana”, she said and added that it was proved again that there could be leaders like KCR who work to empower common people, unlike the Centre that had introduced a budget for corporates.

