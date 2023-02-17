HamberMenu
BRS groups celebrate KCR birthday separately

Aspirants for Assembly ticket try to outdo one another in celebrations

February 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau
Sangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson Manjusree and Chairperson Sangareddy Muncipality Vijaya Lakshmi and others at celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday at Sangareddy on Friday.

Sangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson Manjusree and Chairperson Sangareddy Muncipality Vijaya Lakshmi and others at celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday at Sangareddy on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The differences among groups in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) came to fore openly on Friday on the occasion of birthday celebrations of party founder and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

There are three groups actively working in the district headquarters constituency in the ruling party. While the main group is led by Telangana Handloom Corporation chairman and former MLA Chinta Prabhakar, the second group is headed by DCCB vice chairman Patnam Manikyam. The last group is headed Atmakur Nagesh, another aspirant for Sangareddy seat.

At TRS party camp office the celebrations were held in which Zilla Parishat Chairperson Manjusree and Municipal Chairperson Bongula Vijaya Lakshmi participated.

Atmakur Nagesh organised KCR birthday celebrations at his camp office, where a blood donation camp was held and 130 persons donated blood on the occasion. Further, annadanam was offered for about 500 persons.

Mr. Patnam Mankiyam under the banner of Patnam Manikyam Foundation organised the celebrations at Ambedkar Stadium. Beeraiah Yadav, Dr. Srihari and others participated in the celebrations.

It may be recalled that Mr. Manikyam has announced his intention to contest coming Assembly elections for which Mr. Prabhakar is also aspiring for.

