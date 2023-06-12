June 12, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader and former MLA N. Indrasena Reddy on Monday accused the BRS government of cheating the youth and students by “deliberately weakening the universities by denying them funds as well as keeping teaching posts vacant for the last nine years” .

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is wary of the student power and is well aware that they will question his government’s policies and take up cudgels against his regime. Hence, the education sector was neglected by not recruiting teachers, denying fee reimbursement to eligible students, not releasing scholarships on time etc,” he told a press conference at the party office.

Mr. Reddy sought to remind that it was the students’ agitation in Osmania and Kakatiya Universities which had forced KCR to continue his indefinite fast after he wanted to withdraw his protest. The budgetory allocations to education has been drastically reduced from about 10.48% to 6.24% from 2014 to 2022, he claimed and dramatically burnt the TRS/BRS manifesto before the media for failing to fulfil the promise of stipend for the unemployed and failing to fill up a near two lakh vacancies.

“What is there to celebrate with a run when it has failed the youth? Is it because TS Public Service Commission (TSPSC) could not conduct examinations properly leading to paper leaks? Or, delaying the job notifications? Not a single teacher has been appointed under the BRS regime and there was an inordinate delay in appointing vice chancellors for six years affecting the varsities functioning,” he charged.

Party spokersperson Kishore claimed that the IT and Industries departments had failed to provide information on the number of jobs generated under the BRS Government when it was sought under RTI. “IT & Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao claimed jobs got tripled to nine lakh and three indirect jobs were generated for each IT job. But, no data is available raising doubts about the claim. It will be better if a white paper is issued on the jobs generated and how many local youth got jobs,” he said.