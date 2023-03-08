BRS Govt. will collapse under its own failed promises: Revanth

March 08, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government will collapse under its own weight of unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the very discrimination of this government towards other parts of Telangana compared to three constituencies – Gajwel, Sircilla and Siddipet, argued Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Reddy, who is on a two-day break from his ‘YatraforChange’ that has so far covered 21 constituencies in Telangana, shared his experiences with reporters here. He said the feedback from people was astonishingly against Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and they were committed to change. The discrimination by Andhra rulers against Telangana that KCR promoted during the agitation was now haunting him as people were asking why there was discrimination against other constituencies compared to the three represented by KCR’s family members.

He claimed that there was hardly any scope for correction for KCR of his mistakes as people were experiencing the failures of government schemes like incomplete Irrigation projects. When irrigation projects in the erstwhile Medak district and Sircilla region could be completed, why not others? “This is the feedback from distressed farmers.” Failure of schemes like doubled bedroom houses, jobs to every household and uninterrupted power supply for farming had fallen flat and these very schemes would ensure defeat of BRS, he claimed. “Moreover, the family rule is being hated.”

Mr. Reddy said power cuts for agriculture had become the norm and no one knew when the three-phase, which was crucial for agriculture, was available. “KCR also knows the failures and that is why he has stopped speaking about Kaleshwaram or 24-hour power supply to farmers,” he said. “The BRS government survived due to the infrastructure and eco-system created by previous Congress governments so far. After exhausting all those KCR is clueless.”

Small farmers who used to benefit up to ₹40,000 per year during the Congress government with seed subsidy, crop loss compensation, market support price, and crop insurance were now getting just ₹10,000 per year through Rythu Bandhu while all other schemes were scrapped. “It’s a loss of ₹30,000 per year and farmers have now understood the difference. Similarly, Dalita Bandhu is a farce as the SC/ST sub-plan that guaranteed huge funds for the upliftment of Dalits is now abolished.”

Karimnagar meet

Mr. Reddy said the Karimnagar public meeting at Ambedkar grounds on Thursday would be historic as on the same ground Sonia Gandhi, in 2013, promised to deliver Telangana. After 20 years this meeting would showcase what Congress did for Telangana. “KCR has now disowned Telangana turning TRS into BRS and is doing exactly the opposite of what he propagated during the agitation. There is no entry for Telangana people into Pragati Bhavan and people are ready to snatch Telangana from KCR’s clutches,” he claimed.

Attack on Shaivism

He also alleged that KCR had started attacking the Shaivite temples and beliefs systematically in favour of Vaishnavite beliefs. Ignoring the Raja Rajeshwari temple in Vemulawada despite promising ₹100 crore and naming graveyards Vaikunta Dhamams was also part of the plan.

Dismissing the differences in the Congress, he said such differences of opinion had existed since its formation in 1884. Even during the freedom struggle, there were differences between leaders. There were tall leaders with differences in all earlier Congress committees but they always fought together in elections and won.