BRS govt. usurping farmers’ lands, acting like a broker: Laxman

January 06, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha member and National OBC president K. Laxman has accused the BRS Government of usurping the farmers’ lands in the name of land acquisition or Master Plans playing the role of a broker rather than a facilitator for the purported projects on Friday.

“What stopped the government from holding a gram sabha to explain the Master Plan in Kamareddy? When the farmers have been protesting for the last four days no one from the government had bothered to meet them, not even the District Collector. No government has survived farmers’ wrath. This is the beginning of the end of KCR regime,” he told a press conference at the party office.

The BJP leader charged the State government with having no ‘sympathy’ towards the farmers and was conducting ‘shady’ land deals to favour a select few, taking over assigned lands allotted to the poor and downtrodden and using the Dharani portal to frighten people in giving up their lands! He demanded a white paper on the land acquired by the government since 2014 for various projects.

Chargesheet

Mr. Laxman announced the party’s agitation programme from Jan.14 (Sankranthi) where it will reach out to the farmers across the state to stand by them, to protect their interests and sensitise the people about the wrongs of the government with the slogan - ‘KCR hatao, Telanagana bachao’. It is part of the ‘Mission 90’ for next Assembly elections

“Our programme will go for the next three months where we will expose the anti-people policies of this government, conduct gram sabhas in 10,000 villages and district-wise meetings. The culmination will be a public meeting by Home Minister Amit Shah who will release a chargesheet against the BRS government in April,” he disclosed. A meeting with the intellectuals of TS is also proposed to be held later this year.

Double bedroom houses

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast G. Kishan Reddy has urged the government to provide two-bedroom houses to all the poor living in the twin cities and also basic amenities like potable drinking water, sewage and roads since it has been in power for the last eight years.

“Real Hyderabad is in the slums and the government should at least now focus on doing something in these areas where the poor live. It is not enough to build a few flyovers on the west side when the city’s centre is crying for attention,” he told the media during his ‘padayatra’ of his Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Friday.

Earlier, the Minister was shocked to notice primary health centre at Gudimalkapur in the dark when he was informed that there had been no power for last three months after the wire got burnt! He pulled up the doctor concerned after interacting with patients and demanded power be restored.