BRS govt sure to come to power for the third time, asserts Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

June 19, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (TRS earlier) government will return to power for the third time in the State after the next elections.

“We will win the next term also. There is no doubt about that,” he said reiterating the govt.’s commitment to take the State, which is ranked number one in the country on various parameters, on the path of accelerated development. Mr. Rao made these comments in response to requests made by Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy seeking an extension of the metro rail facility to her constituency which was fast urbanising, and also sought provision of drinking water Krishna river to the residents in the area.

The Chief Minister spoke at a public meeting organised in connection with the Harita Utsavam as part of the 21-day celebrations of 10th year of Telangana formation at Tummuluru in Maheswaram constituency adjoining the city on June 19. He handed over the appointment letter to Bandi Bhagyalakshmi, wife of forest range officer Ch. Srinivas Rao who was killed by tribals. Mr. Rao planted a Mahogany sapling and visited the photo exhibition on enhancement of green cover in Telangana organised by the Forest department before addressing the gathering.

Explaining the highlights of the Harita Haaram programme, aimed at enhancing green cover in the State, he said the State government targetted planting of 233 crore saplings as part of the programme, but 276 crore saplings had been planted so far in eight phases of Harita Haaram. Telangana was next only to China and Brazil in terms of ensuring the highest number of plantations, he said asking the Forest department to focus on growing fruit-bearing trees as part of the programme. In this context, he suggested Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to work out modalities for allocating around ₹100 crore in the budget for plantation of fruit bearing trees in different parts of the State.

Mr. Rao took an indirect jibe at the Andhra Pradesh leaders who ridiculed the demand for formation of separate Telangana in the past. “These people are no way near Telangana in terms of development indices. We are number one in per capita power consumption and other indices,” he said.

The Chief Minister recalled the request of the people from Maheswaram and adjoining constituencies for provision of Krishna water and said the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme would be completed soon for providing drinking water to residents. “The project is nearing completion in spite of the obstructions created by vested interests. The Congress leaders approached the Supreme Court to obtain stay on the project,” he said. Coupled with this was the dispute over sharing of Krishna river water. But there was no such problem with Godavari river and steps were afoot to fill Himayatsagar ad Osmansagar lakes with Godavari water.

