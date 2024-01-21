BRS govt. owed ₹20 lakh to each Gram Panchayat: Uttam

January 21, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the BRS government owed each Gram Panchayat up to ₹20 lakh and Sarpanches had to spend their own money for village development because the government diverted funds that it received from the Centre.

“The diversion of funds had pushed Sarpanches into huge debts. In thousands of Gram Panchayats, Sarpanches had to raise funds on their own to pay salaries to sanitation staff in villages to undertake development activities such as Haritha Haram, Prakruthi Vanam, road laying and maintenance, and sanitation activities,” he said.

“When the Central government credited the Finance Commission grants directly into the bank accounts of Gram Panchayats, the BRS government fraudulently diverted them into its accounts instead of clearing pending bills,” he alleged while participating in several developmental programmes in Huzurabad constituency on Sunday.

Mr. Reddy announced that the Congress government in Telangana was committed to reviving the former glory of the Panchayat Raj system in the State. In line with the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments introduced by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the government, as promised in its manifesto, aims to restore the three-tier system of local bodies by providing clear responsibilities and necessary funds.

Mr. Reddy also highlighted that the previous government reneged on its promise of a ₹10 lakh incentive to GPs with unanimously elected Sarpanches during the 2019 elections. But, despite widespread expectation, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao denied making such a commitment.

This unfulfilled promise has created personal challenges for some Sarpanches who borrowed funds for development projects, and for those in tribal areas, it has become a matter of honour. In January 2019, 2,134 out of 12,732 GPs unanimously elected their Sarpanches, and the government’s obligation for incentives totalled ₹213.40 crore.

