BRS Govt misused public money and promoted corruption, says Telangana CM

December 27, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government of indulging in misuse of public money and promoting corruption at various levels.

The Chief Minister made this remarks referring to criticism by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao that people were not allowed to submit their applications at Praja Vani programme. Mr. Rama Rao went on to say that he had given Rs. 1 lakh to a woman who could not submit her application during Praja Vani.

“I am happy that I have forced Mr. Rama Rao to give Rs. 1 lakh. They have amassed Rs. 1 lakh crore of ill-gotten wealth during their tenure. Steps will be taken to recover the entire amount in the due course,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister reiterated that Mr. Rama Rao’s entry into politics was through “management quota”. The BRS working president and his brother-in-law T. Harish Rao could not substantiate their claims despite being given ample time in the recent assembly session. “We have given opportunity for them to speak, but they did not. Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Harish Rao have no subject knowledge,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy went on to describe the criticism by Mr. Rama Rao and other leaders as “withdrawal symptoms” after losing power. The Congress Government on its part had ordered inquiries to ascertain where the huge amounts raised by the previous regime were spent.

He pooh-poohed the BRS’ claims on development asserting that the previous Government indulged in wasteful expenditure and claimed it to be development. This could be seen from the fact that the old secretariat complex was demolished for construction of a new one.

The previous Government could have handed over the old secretariat buildings and premises for a hospital or such institution and constructed a new building in the vicinity. “I was informed that the previous Government purchased 22 luxury cars for use by the CM and his henchmen in case the BRS was elected to power. This is the kind of development done by the previous Government,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.